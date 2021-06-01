Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XGN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

