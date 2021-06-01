Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.56

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.56 and traded as high as C$39.73. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$39.41, with a volume of 58,853 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.67%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

