Exeedme Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $385,220.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $385,220.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00303311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00191744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01004720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,672,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.