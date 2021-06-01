Exeedme (XED) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $412,075.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and $412,075.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00291831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00188910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.92 or 0.01051817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,672,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.