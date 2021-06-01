Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.