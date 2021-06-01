Exosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $17,721.86 and $23.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.35 or 0.07170913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.98 or 0.01878307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00499562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00183423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.26 or 0.00725882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.00479306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00421229 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.