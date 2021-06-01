eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 125.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.28 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,844,550. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

