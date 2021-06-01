Expanse Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $6,106.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,510.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.79 or 0.07167194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.85 or 0.01883962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00499892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00184411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00729508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00478755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00417842 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

