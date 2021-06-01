Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.20

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.20 and last traded at $124.47, with a volume of 1401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

