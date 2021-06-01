Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.30

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 193218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,673 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

