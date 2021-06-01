Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.30

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 193218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.
Several brokerages recently commented on STAY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,673 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.
