Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 893,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.