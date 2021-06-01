F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Equities analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce sales of $637.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.80 million and the highest is $640.30 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,687 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

