Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.67.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $329.27. 247,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

