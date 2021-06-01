Faceter Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Faceter has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,932.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded 85% higher against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.01012822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.82 or 0.09788991 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

