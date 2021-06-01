Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 83,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 119,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

