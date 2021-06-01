Falcon Project Hits Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Falcon Project has a market cap of $4.05 million and $3,412.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00064945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00291736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00188342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.40 or 0.01045239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

