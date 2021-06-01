Falcon Project Market Cap Reaches $3.95 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $38,644.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00301175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00191348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00992362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00032415 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

