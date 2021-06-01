Falconswap Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $125,755.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.01016242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.86 or 0.09788714 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

FSW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

