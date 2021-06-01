Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

NASDAQ:FANH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 188,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.57. Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

