FantasyGold (FGC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $50,888.90 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded flat against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00189522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.86 or 0.01054092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

