Fantom (FTM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.13 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $809.21 million and approximately $51.13 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.01034785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.52 or 0.09971379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00092155 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

