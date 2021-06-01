Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.