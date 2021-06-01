Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80). Approximately 19,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 41,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.87).

The stock has a market cap of £185.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.95.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

