Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $56.44. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia S.E. has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

