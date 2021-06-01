FC Barcelona Fan Token Tops One Day Volume of $3.14 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $47.53 million and $3.14 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $16.11 or 0.00043940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,891 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

