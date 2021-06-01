Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

