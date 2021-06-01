Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:FAR traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 38 ($0.50). 2,826,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of £130.17 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.56. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a one year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

In other news, insider Christopher Thomas purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

