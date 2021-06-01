Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Fidelity National Financial worth $150,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders sold 769,400 shares of company stock worth $33,721,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.