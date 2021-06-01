Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $155.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $602.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $605.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $627.54 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $629.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

