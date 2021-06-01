Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $69.51

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.25 billion and $656.96 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $69.51 or 0.00189265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00294031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01006092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 75,477,461 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

