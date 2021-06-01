Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 273,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.56. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

