Financial Analysis: JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) vs. The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART)

The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of The Ohio Art shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Ohio Art and JAKKS Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ohio Art 0 0 0 0 N/A JAKKS Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.25%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than The Ohio Art.

Volatility & Risk

The Ohio Art has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ohio Art and JAKKS Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $515.87 million 0.11 -$14.27 million ($1.72) -5.30

The Ohio Art has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JAKKS Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares The Ohio Art and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific -5.12% -646.15% 1.92%

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats The Ohio Art on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ohio Art

The Ohio Art Company, Inc. offers lithography services for metal packaging and products. It provides custom metal signs, metal prints, custom tins, and metal packaging services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Bryan, Ohio.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room dÃ©cor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; and junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

