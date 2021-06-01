Financial Analysis: Stellantis (STLA) versus Its Rivals

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stellantis to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.39 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stellantis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

Stellantis beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

