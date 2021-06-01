Financial Contrast: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) vs. Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Technical Institute and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 3 0 2.75 17 Education & Technology Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.67%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $300.76 million 0.67 $8.01 million ($0.14) -43.64 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 5.15 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.31

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. Universal Technical Institute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute -2.56% -6.10% -1.50% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of November 18, 2020, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

