Financial Survey: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) versus Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A Columbia Financial 22.32% 7.52% 0.86%

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.71 $11.98 million $0.66 24.89 Columbia Financial $326.98 million 5.88 $57.60 million $0.57 31.04

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.69%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Columbia Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

