Financial Survey: Rackspace Technology (RXT) vs. The Competition

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rackspace Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

This table compares Rackspace Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion -$245.80 million 24.31 Rackspace Technology Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 46.50

Rackspace Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73% Rackspace Technology Competitors -15.64% -17.39% -3.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rackspace Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08 Rackspace Technology Competitors 872 3627 7667 256 2.59

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $27.95, suggesting a potential upside of 38.53%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.