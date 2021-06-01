Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 29th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FINGF. Maxim Group raised their target price on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. Finning International has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

