Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 234.55 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.00). 3,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 210,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Imogen Joss acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £76,320 ($99,712.57).

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

