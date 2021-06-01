Firo Price Hits $7.30 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Firo has a total market capitalization of $87.10 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for $7.30 or 0.00020159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,235.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.76 or 0.07094610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.05 or 0.01882262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00494633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00183938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.00710114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00465268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00422831 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,923,801 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

