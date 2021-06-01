First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.00

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 31234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $554.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.