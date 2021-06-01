First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $58.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,848. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $51.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

