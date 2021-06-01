First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FMBI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 125,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

