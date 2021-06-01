First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 672,215 shares.The stock last traded at $21.03 and had previously closed at $20.93.

Several research firms recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

