First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $42.88. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

