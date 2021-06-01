First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ: FSFG) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Savings Financial Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

30.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million $33.35 million 5.16 First Savings Financial Group Competitors $844.11 million $84.23 million 17.09

First Savings Financial Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Savings Financial Group Competitors 382 1556 1307 78 2.33

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential downside of 12.64%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 20.18% 31.92% 2.89% First Savings Financial Group Competitors 15.44% 7.31% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.