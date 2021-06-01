First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,970 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.81% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

