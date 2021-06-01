FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 376.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

NYSE FE opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

