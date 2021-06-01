FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSV. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.04. FirstService has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.67%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

