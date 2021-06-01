Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.61. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 347,816 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCU shares. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of C$405.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.