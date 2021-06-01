Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334,887 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Five9 worth $187,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,015.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,393,654. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,028. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

